MUSIC: Yung6ix – Real Quick (Freestyle)

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

Yung6ix stuns with a new freestyle which was reportedly recorded in one take titled “Real Quick”.

This track surfaces amidst the success of his Korede Bello assisted “Loving You” and “No Favors” with Dice Alies & Mr. Jollof.

This fiery freestyle makes us more excited of Yung6ix’s new LP titled “High Star”. Enjoy!

 

