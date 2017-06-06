Musician Lanre Teriba breaks down in tears as he mourns Moji Olaiya (video)

NAIJ.COM

Talented Nigerian gospel singer Lanre Teriba has joined colleagues and families to mourn the painful demise of late Nollywood actress, Moji Olaiya. The beautiful mother of two was reported to have passed away on Thursday, May 18, at an undisclosed …



and more »