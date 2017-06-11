Muslims, Christians Tasked On Religious Coexistence

Traditional title holder and District Head of Barnawa in Kaduna State Mal. Kabiru Zubairu has called on Muslims and Christians to shun all forms of religious acrimony embrace peace, live together as brothers and sisters.

Alh. Kabiru was speaking in Kaduna yesterday (Sunday) at a thanks giving service organized by the Living Faith Foundation Church Barnawa, Kaduna for both Muslims and Christians, he admonished all youths from all tribes to come together and live in one atmosphere of peaceful and religious co-existence in order to move our nation forward.

According to him, it is only when there is peace that there can be development, adding that the youths should focus their energy on how to move the nation forward rather than engage in any activity to disintegrate it.

He congratulated the Church for organizing the thanks giving service which he said will go a long way to unit both the Christians and the Muslims alike.

Speaking also, the Pastor of the Living Faith Foundation Church Barnawa Kaduna, Pastor Dr. Peter Y. Jiya said that the “Church have chosen this day to give thanks unto our maker, God Almighty for the things he has done, the things he is doing and that which he is yet to do in our lives”

He said “God did not bring us this far to take us back again, He brought us out to take us into our individual promised land. Despite the giants and hurdles on our ways in 2016 yet he brought us out by his mercies, loving kindness and divine faithfulness he has preserved us to take us to where he wants us to be in 2017”.

Pastor Dr. Jiya explained that “we sometimes go out for our daily endeavours not knowing the risk and the plans of the enemy on the highway. Yet he always grant us safety. Between last year and now, some people got promoted, some gain admission while others got appointments, others graduated, some got healed not to talk about the relative peace now in the state. May God’s name be glorified forever”.

A Muslim Lawyer Barr. Dari Bayero who spoke on the importance of peace and unity, urged Nigerians to always propagate the gospel of peace and togetherness.

Also speaking Rotarian Izuchukwu Godson Nwamuo described peace and harmony as the only key towards the attainment of solid development.

According to him Nigeria is our country; we must work as a team to make it great.

