Muslims in Philippines lend Christians Hijab to help Escape ISIS

Christians in Marawi, Philippines, are escaping ISIS militants by borrowing hijab from Muslims in the town, the Independent reports. The ISIS militants had stormed the Filipino town three weeks ago, leaving 290 people dead, including 205 Isis fighters, 58 soldiers, and 26 civilians. It is reported that about 1500 are trapped in the town, people […]

