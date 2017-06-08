Pages Navigation Menu

Must Watch Trailer! Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gregory Ojefua & More Star in Yvonne Enakhena’s New Film “Trace”

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress and producer, Yvonne Enakhena, has released the official trailer for her upcoming movie ‘Trace’. The movie stars a wholesome number of the industry’s names including Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bayray Mcwinzu, David Jones David, Gregory Ojefua, among others. The trailer gives viewers an idea of what to expect in the movie; showing a couple of […]

