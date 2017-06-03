Mutebi confident ahead of clash with Nigeria’s Rivers Utd

Lugogo, Uganda| KCCA FC MEDIA| Kampala Capital City Authority Football Club (KCCA FC) return to continental action today with a home duel against Nigeria’s Rivers United in Group A of the Total CAF Confederation Cup.

After earning a vital victory against Club Africain about a fortnight ago, KCCA FC ensured they remained on the course to achieving their target of progressing to the quarterfinals.

“We are prepared for the game, the players are set and our target is to make sure we get maximum points in tomorrow’s encounter,” team manager, Mike Hillary Mutebi told www.kccafc.co.ug.

The manager however notes, it will not be a walk in the park for KCCA FC at Phillip Omondi stadium because Rivers United are an equally a good side.

“From the assessment I have made about them (Rivers United), they are a very tactical side, physical like we all know about West African teams. Therefore, that calls for efficiency and make sure we minimize the mistakes in order to get the result that we want,” he asserted.

Tickets for the Saturday tie at Lugogo are already on sale at Shell Petro Stations in Nakawa, Lugogo and Kampala Road together with the Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

They go for Shs 10,000/= in the open stands, Shs 20,000/= in the VIP and Shs 50,000/= in the VVIP with free entrance to all students in uniforms.

CLICK TO READ ALL MATCH PREVIEWS

The post Mutebi confident ahead of clash with Nigeria’s Rivers Utd appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

