Mutebi rips Eguma's tactics

SuperSport (blog)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC manager, Mike Mutebi insists Rivers United must alter their tactics if they are to reach the knockout stages of this year's Caf Confederation Cup. KCCA beat the Nigerian club 2-1 at the Phillip Omondi Stadium on …

Scandal rocks Rivers United as 100 CAF balls 'disappear' Guardian (blog)



all 2 news articles »