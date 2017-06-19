Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My big butts are real, I don’t wear butt pad — Oge Okoye

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

By Rotimi Agbana

CONTROVERSIAL Nollywood actress, Oge Okoye, has always been bashed by fans and critics for one reason or the other and she is one ‘never-say-never’ lady who doesn’t give a hoot about negative comments or remarks made about her.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Oge Okoye

Last week, the daring actress was heavily tongue-lashed by some of her fans for posting a photo of herself wearing a see through leggings which revealed her under pants and big butts on her Instagram page.

Some fans condemned her for displaying such sensuality on social media while others mocked and accused her of using butt pads to deceive the public that she has big butts. But the non-conformist actress was quick to correct the impression that she wears butt pads.

Firing back, she wrote, “How gullible can people be, or will I say funny? Differentiate the skin from the butt pad! It’s just a see-through leggings and my feet popping in that comfortable furry flip-flops.”

She insisted that what her critics thought were butt pads are actually her real butts. She advised that critics look more closely next time before going ahead to conclude that she was wearing butt pads.

The post My big butts are real, I don’t wear butt pad — Oge Okoye appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.