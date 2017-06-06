My brother was hacked to death with nail-riddled plank, witness tells court

A prosecution witness, Kehinde Oladeinde, yesterday, told an Ikeja High Court how his brother’s colleague hacked him to death with a plank riddled with nails, following an argument.

He also told the court that his wife died from shock few weeks after the incident.

Kehinde, who is the elder brother of Isikiru Oladeinde, the deceased mechanic, testified that his colleague caused his untimely death by hitting him several times with the plank at Ashade Market, Agege.

According to him, the accused and the deceased became embroiled in an argument on April 12, 2014, and in the process, he hit Isikiru on the hand with the plank.

He said: “My late younger brother’s wife called me at 11p.m. on the day of the incident, saying that he was in serious pains as a result of an untreated infection from the injury he sustained during the fight.

“I rushed there the next day and found my brother in serious pains; his arm was swollen up to the neck. We immediately rushed him to Ota General Hospital in Ogun State, where he was admitted for a day.

“When his condition became worse, he was referred to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, where he later gave up the ghost at midnight. My brother was buried immediately in accordance with Islamic rites.

“My brother’s wife also died few weeks later because of the trauma. The four children they left behind were given to members of our family to raise.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Hakeem Oshodi adjourned the case until September 12 for continuation of trial.

