Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“My daughter has never seen her father,” Actress, Uche Ogbodo Reveals

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment, Nollywood | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Uche Ogodo has revealed a shocking detail about her home stating that her daughter has never before met her ex-husband and her father, Ato Ubby, an ex-Nigerian footballer. Recall that the actress’ marriage to the footballer crashed months into the union and has since remained a single mother. Speaking during an interview with…

The post “My daughter has never seen her father,” Actress, Uche Ogbodo Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.