My Daughter Has Never Seen Her Father Before – Actress Uche Ogbodo

Light-skinned and busty actress, Uche Ogbodo, who ranks in the upper reef of the ocean when it comes to acting, has told her story of triumph and pain and how she’s winning the battle as an actress and a single mother. While speaking in an exclusive interview with Vanguard newspaper, popular Nollywood actress, Uche Ogbodo, …

The post My Daughter Has Never Seen Her Father Before – Actress Uche Ogbodo appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

