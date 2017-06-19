My Ex-Girlfriend Left Me Because I Had Nothing to Offer Her – Nigerian Footballer

Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo has revealed how poverty made his former girlfriend leave him because she believed he had nothing to offer. Nigerian Footballer, Odion Ighalo has revealed how he struggled in life and what made him to be determined in making it. He took to Instagram to write about his life and love story. …

The post My Ex-Girlfriend Left Me Because I Had Nothing to Offer Her – Nigerian Footballer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

