My expectations were not met in Germany – Onaolapo

After failing to advance beyond the group in the men’s singles of the just concluded ITTF World Championships, Ojo Onaolapo has admitted that he failed to meet his pre-tournament expectations for the competition.

He however, vowed to redouble his efforts in training to raise his game among his foreign counterparts.

“I had set the main draw target for myself, unfortunately, I could not meet my expectations and this has once again shown me that I must continue to work hard and redouble my efforts in training so that I can do well in subsequent competitions.

“Apart from not meeting my targets, I think I have been able to learn new skills from the top players while I took my time to watch them train daily and with this, I can go back to my training and implement all what I learned,” the 2010 Youth Olympic quarterfinalist said.

For his maiden outing at the global tournament, Onaolapo described it as educative, saying it afforded him the opportunity to watch how some players train and what they do before each match.

“It is indeed a privilege for me to be in Germany because I was able to see some of the players I had always wanted to meet and also had chats with some of them on their routine. I intend to use of their experience in training and hope that I can continue to get better,” he added.

The post My expectations were not met in Germany – Onaolapo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

