My Gang ”Too Much Money” Specializes In Robbing Bullion Vans – Notorious Kidnapper, Evans

More Revelations of the criminal activities of dreaded billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudi Onuamadike popularly known as Evans have continued to surface since his arrest.

The suspect has disclosed that he and his gang once hijacked a bullion van and took N200m from it.

He said the bullion van robbery was carried out on the Aba-Port-Harcourt Road and was one of three of such.

He told journalists on Friday, “In 2007, I travelled to South Africa to deal in drugs and returned to Lagos the following year after a customer, who did not want to pay for a drug I supplied him, shot me on the shoulder.

“With the little money I had from my trip to South Africa, I came back to Nigeria and a friend of mine, Kingsley, introduced me to one of his gang members known as Too-Much-Money in Abia State.

“Too-Much-Money got me involved in the bullion van robbery. We hijacked a tipper we found on the Aba-Port Harcourt Road to intercept the bullion van.

“We forced the driver and his police escort to open the van. We got N80m from the van and I was given N1.8m as my share.

“Another operation was in Enugu where I met a gang leader called ND. We adopted the same tactic to attack another bullion van containing N200m. When we wanted to share the proceeds, ND collected our guns and gave us N200, 000 each.”

Evans had been arrested in one of his Magodo mansions after evading arrest for years.

He was said to have been a notorious kidnapper who collects ransom in dollars.

