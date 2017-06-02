Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘My ghost did double INEC registration’ – Yahaya Bello

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has refuted the allegation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he registered twice as a voter in Abuja and subsequently in Lokoja. The governor stated this while addressing State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday after observing the two-raka’at Juma’at prayer at the Aso Rock Mosque. INEC […]

‘My ghost did double INEC registration’ – Yahaya Bello

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.