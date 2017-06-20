My Government Will Not Shield You – Akufo-Addo Warns Lawless NPP Supporters – Peace FM Online
My Government Will Not Shield You – Akufo-Addo Warns Lawless NPP Supporters
President Akufo Addo has given the strongest indication yet that his government would not shield lawless members of the New Patriotic Party who keep drawing the government in bad light. According to the president he has instructed state institutions …
