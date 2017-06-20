My parents still live in the ghetto – Wizkid

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that his parents are still living in Ojuelegba ghetto and have refused to move into his Lekki home. Wizkid said this in an interview with Realfm in America. The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who has been doing media rounds for his new album, added that […]

My parents still live in the ghetto – Wizkid

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

