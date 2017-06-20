Pages Navigation Menu

My parents still live in the ghetto – Wizkid

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

Nigerian music star, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has revealed that his parents are still living in Ojuelegba ghetto and have refused to move into his Lekki home. Wizkid said this in an interview with Realfm in America. The ‘Ojuelegba’ crooner, who has been doing media rounds for his new album, added that […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

