“My Parents Still Reside In The Ghetto” – Wizkid Reveals (Video)

In a recent interview with Realfm in America, Nigerian music artiste, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, better known by his stage name Wizkid, has revealed that his parents are still living in the ghetto, because they refuse to move to Lekki. The ‘Ojuelegba’ singer who has been doing media rounds for his extended play (EP) “Sounds From …

