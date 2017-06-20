Pages Navigation Menu

“My Parents Still Stay In The Ghetto” – Wizkid

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian music artist Wizkid, has been doing media rounds as the release date for his extended play (EP) “Sounds From the Other Side” draws nearer. In a recent interview with realfm in America, revealed that his parents are still living in the ghetto, but he just get them a better place and a nice house. …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

