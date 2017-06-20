“My Parents Still Stay In The Ghetto” – Wizkid

Nigerian music artist Wizkid, has been doing media rounds as the release date for his extended play (EP) “Sounds From the Other Side” draws nearer. In a recent interview with realfm in America, revealed that his parents are still living in the ghetto, but he just get them a better place and a nice house. …

The post “My Parents Still Stay In The Ghetto” – Wizkid appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

