My wife beats me at will, divorce seeking husband tells court

Posted on Jun 16, 2017

A retiree, Taofeek Giwa, on Friday prayed an Idi-Ogungun Customary Court, Agodi-Ibadan, to dissolve the seven-year-old marriage with Abiodun Omotayo, on the grounds that the respondent beats him at will. Giwa who recently retired from the Nigerian Prisons Service, on June 9, filed a suit, seeking dissolution of the marriage. In his testimony, the petitioner […]

