My wish is to see Nigeria play in World 7s series, says Williams

Lagos – Ntiense Williams, the Technical Director, Edo State Rugby Association, says that his ultimate desire is to see Nigerian Rugby among the top teams in the Sevens (7s) World series.

Williams, who made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos, urged stakeholders to uphold the principles of the sport.

He added that the blueprint for the sport had deviated from the original plan, saying that the country’s strong point was in the 7s.

“My personal dream for Nigerian rugby is to see us playing in the World Rugby Sevens series because it is our strong point both in the men and women.

“For me, our main strength is not the 15s, we can play it but it is not our strength. In the 7s, we qualified for the Commonwealth Games and Africa Games.

“But lost out of the Olympics; in Africa, we can’t be pushed over.

The main difference between 7s and regular 15-A-Side rugby is that you could guess, the number of players on the pitch,’’ he said.

NAN reports that a regular game of rugby lasts 80 minutes; whereas a game of sevens is only seven minutes each way.

The technical director also commended states like Lagos, Edo, and Kano who are the pioneers of the World Rugby Initiative, “Get-Into-Rugby’’, have continued to discover talents at the grassroots.

“We want a situation where Nigeria will be back on the international scene, it is worthy of commendation that states like Edo, Lagos and Kano have continued to sustain the sport,’’ he said. (NAN)

MJO/ERO/PDE

The post My wish is to see Nigeria play in World 7s series, says Williams appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

