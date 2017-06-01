Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mystery Fashionista Buys Handbag for N119m!

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Fashion, News | 0 comments

The handbag was produced in 2014 and has 18 karat gold buckles and strap loops encrusted with 205 diamonds. A luxury Hermes handbag shattered the world auction record in Hong Kong on Wednesday, fetching an eye-popping $380,000, (about N119 million according to current exchange rate) Christie’s spokeswoman, Gigi Ho said. The auction house didn’t identify […]

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.