N-Power Call Centre Numbers for Help
Are applying for any of the N-Power programmes and having challenges? Please call any of their call center lines/numbers below for help.
MTN
09060000445
09060000446
09060000447
09060000448
09060000449
09060000450
09060000451
09060000452
09060000453
09060000454
GLO
09055555960
09055555961
09055555962
09055555963
09055555964
09055555965
ETISALAT
09099998401
09099998402
09099998403
