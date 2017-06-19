Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: Edo government employs volunteers

Posted on Jun 19, 2017

Edo State Government has absolved some N-Power volunteers who performed creditably well into the State Civil Service. This was revealed on Monday during an interactive session between representatives of the 4,702 volunteers in Edo and the scheme’s monitoring and evaluation team, led by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Job Creation, Mr Afolabi […]

