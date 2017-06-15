N-Power: FG is recruiting 7500 community tax liaison officers, to increase tax payers by 35% – WorldStage
|
WorldStage
|
N-Power: FG is recruiting 7500 community tax liaison officers, to increase tax payers by 35%
WorldStage
WorldStage Newsonline– Federal Government of Nigeria through its N-Power Social Initiative program said it's recruiting 7,500 Community Tax Liaison Officers. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun said on Thursday at a press conference in Abuja that …
Nigerian govt. to recruit 7500 graduates as tax advocates
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!