N-Power: FG withholds stipends of 17 volunteers

The Federal Government will no longer pay 17 volunteers in its job creation scheme, N-Power, until they explain their truancy from the scheme since their deployment. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, revealed this in a statement on Thursday in Awka, during a meeting between the state’s institutional […]

N-Power: FG withholds stipends of 17 volunteers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

