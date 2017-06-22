Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: FG withholds stipends of 17 volunteers

Posted on Jun 22, 2017

The Federal Government will no longer pay 17 volunteers in its job creation scheme, N-Power, until they explain their truancy from the scheme since their deployment. Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Job Creation, Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, revealed this in a statement on Thursday in Awka, during a meeting between the state’s institutional […]

