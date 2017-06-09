N-Power: Nigerian government announces new date for reopening of portal

The Nigerian government has announced that the N-Power portal will now be reopened for registration on June 13, 2017 as against June 17. This announcement was made through the twitter handle of the scheme. The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed […]

N-Power: Nigerian government announces new date for reopening of portal

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

