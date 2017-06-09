Pages Navigation Menu

N-Power: Nigerian government announces new date for reopening of portal

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in N-power, News | 0 comments

The Nigerian government has announced that the N-Power portal will now be reopened for registration on June 13, 2017 as against June 17. This announcement was made through the twitter handle of the scheme. The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the Federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, under which it plans to hire 350,000 unemployed […]

