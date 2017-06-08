Pages Navigation Menu

N1.2bn Fraud: Revoke permission granted Bala Mohammed’s son, Shamsudeen to travel for hajj – MURIC

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has urged the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to revoke the permission it granted a son of former Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Minister, Bala Mohammed, Shamsudeen Bala to travel for Umrah, lesser hajj. In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC faulted the permission granted Bala, adding […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

