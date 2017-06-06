N23bn committed to Anchor Borrowers’-Emefiele

GOVERNOR of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN Godwin Emefiele has stated that the apex bank has committed about, N23 billion in the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme with active participation across 14 states of the federation. He made this known when he addressed Bankers’ Committee in Lagos weekend. According to him, “To date, CBN has committed close […]

