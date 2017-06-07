N3.2bn fraud: EFCC provides more evidence in trial of Kalu – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

N3.2bn fraud: EFCC provides more evidence in trial of Kalu

N3.2bn fraud: EFCC provides more evidence in trial of Kalu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday called its fifth witness before a Federal High Court, Lagos, in the ongoing trial of a former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu. The EFCC had on Oct. 31, 2016, preferred a 34-count …
