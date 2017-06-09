N30trn import duty probe: Senate summons Emefiele, Adeosun, Bank chiefs, FIRS, Customs, others

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—THE Senate has summoned the Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele to appear before it next Tuesday over alleged N30 trillion import duties infractions.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Customs and Excise, Senator Hope Uzodinma, who gave the summon yesterday, expressed confidence that the committee would recover, if not all, but a chunk of the monies it was investigating.

He also assured that the committee would further engage relevant anti-graft agencies to prosecute culprits to act as deterrent to others.

Also invited to appear before the Committee are managing directors of all commercial banks, the Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, the Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs Service and Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

Senator Uzodinma said: “The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria has been directed to appear with the managing directors of all commercial banks responsible for collecting Import Duties and levies on behalf of the Federal Government.

“All managing directors are expected to be here in person as the committee will not allow representation.

“We will also invite FIRS that has the statutory responsibility of ensuring that all taxable issues are resolved as and when due. We are also inviting CAC that has the identity of the operating companies in Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Customs Service, the Department of Trade and Exchange of the CBN are expected at the meeting. We will meet to discuss our findings with them and ask questions.”

We will then move into companies that are currently operating what we call cartek in the country.

The post N30trn import duty probe: Senate summons Emefiele, Adeosun, Bank chiefs, FIRS, Customs, others appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

