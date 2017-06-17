N4.7b debt: AMCON seizes multi-billion naira properties in Lagos, Ogun, UK – The Nation Newspaper
|
N4.7b debt: AMCON seizes multi-billion naira properties in Lagos, Ogun, UK
The Nation Newspaper
The Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) has taken over multi-billion naira properties in Lagos, Ogun and the United Kingdom from three property firms and eight others following an alleged N4,680,343,681.47 bank debt. The assets, including …
