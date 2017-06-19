Pages Navigation Menu

N400m fraud: Allow Dasuki testify as my witness – Metuh begs DSS

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh on Monday urged the Department of State Services, DSS, to allow ex-National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki (rtd) to appear as his defense witness in his ongoing trial. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is currently prosecuting Metuh for allegedly benefiting the sum […]

