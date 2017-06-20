Pages Navigation Menu

N400m fraud: Metuh writes DSS to allow Dasuki to testify as witness

Posted on Jun 20, 2017

As Ohanaeze vows to hold Osinbajo responsible if any Igbo is killed Former  National publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olisa Metuh, who is facing trial over allegation that he received N400million prior to the 2015 general elections, yesterday insisted on calling the detained former National Security Adviser, NSA, Col. Sambo Dasuki […]

