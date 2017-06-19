Pages Navigation Menu

N931bn revenue gap destabilises electricity since 2015 – Daily Trust

N931bn revenue gap destabilises electricity since 2015
A power sector shortfall of N931bn accumulated since 2015 has compounded the power outage issue in Nigeria, industry statistics and experts have noted. This is as 24 power Generation Companies (GenCos) are yet to be paid N340bn in the electricity …
SWOT Analysis of Eligible Customer Declaration –Part 2News Ghana
THE POWER SECTOR CHALLENGETHISDAY Newspapers

