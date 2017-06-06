Pages Navigation Menu

Nacho Monreal Wants To Remain At Arsenal Despite Sead Kolasinac Signing

Posted on Jun 6, 2017

Left-back Nacho Monreal says he wants to stay at Arsenal for the next three years, reports the Evening Standard.

Nacho Monreal  made it clear he’s not giving up his first-team spot at the club despite the signing of Sead Kolasinac from Schalke.

“I am very happy at Arsenal and I feel important because Arsene Wenger has shown me confidence,” Monreal told Spanish newspaperABC.

“I have two years left to contract, an optional third, and the idea is to stay there.

“I’m aware that football can change but my head is in London. I’m playing and the idea is to carry on.”

It remains to be seen if Monreal can keep his place at Arsenal, though he may be helped by the likely departure of Kieran Gibbs, who has struggled for regular playing time in recent seasons.

