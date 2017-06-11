Nadal dumps Wawrinka to win 10th French Open title

Rafa Nadal demolished Swiss star and former Champion Stan Wawrinka for his record French Open 10th title on Sunday, winning 6-2, 6-3 6-1.

The Spaniard who came to Roland Garros in devastating form dropped only 29 games en route to the 10th final. He also did not drop a single set.

Expectation that the match would be a hard fought one was dashed as Nadal raced to two set victories. In the third, he broke Wawrinka in the first game and only conceded one game for the Swiss star in the set.

Nadal has been in devastating form since the clay season began, his run only punctuated by Dominic Thiem in Rome Masters final. And when both met him in France, Nadal demolished him in three sets, 6-3 6-4 6-0 in the semi-final.

The last time Wawrinka met Nadal at a Grand Slam final was in Australian Open final in 2014. Wawrinka won the match to clinch his first major championship.

The third seed, at 32 the oldest man to reach the Roland Garros final since Niki Pilic finished runner-up in 1973, did not seem to get his A-Game on Sunday in Paris.

Nadal had only lost two matches at Roland Garros since he made his debut in 2005.

