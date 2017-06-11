Nadal reclaims French Open throne with brutal defeat of Wawrinka

Clay court tennis king Rafa Nadal regained his Roland Garros throne after two years in exile with a brutal 6-2 6-3 6-1 mauling of Swiss Stan Wawrinka on Sunday. Rewinding the clock to the days when he was untouchable on the crushed brick dust, the 31-year-old completed “La Decima’’ with the victory. But he did it in style by turning 2015 champion Wawrinka into a human punchbag, winning in just over two hours.

