Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nadal Says Missing Queen’s Hurt His Preparation For Wimbledon – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 23, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nadal Says Missing Queen's Hurt His Preparation For Wimbledon
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Rafael Nadal said on Friday he would have liked to play at Queen's but having grass courts to practice on in Mallorca had been a great help. Nadal pulled out of this week's Aegon Championship at Queen's on medical advice after winning his historic 10th …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.