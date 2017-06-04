NADDC to encourage design competitions that focuses on innovation

Jelani Aliyu,the director general of National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC said the council will encourage innovative designs through school competitions that supports young talents on technicalities and designs in the automotive sector.

‎The director general said the initiative,which would form first line of his action in the council would help keep hope alive among young talents in the country,while encouraging them to take advantage of huge opportunities in the Nigeria’s automotive sector.

“The competition would focus on practical automotive solutions. The NADDC looks forward to analyse such innovative design and if we see that reach certain calibre,we will further,develop them so that they could be productionised”the diretor general said while speaking with some journalists over the weekend.

He said,”What every competitor would achieve would be largely attributed to him or her if good enough‎.This would also be an avenue we would use to identify and encourage these talented youths.

He also noted that the focus of the yet to fixed date competition‎ would focus on local content innovations that addresses the constant challenge confronting the Nigeria’s automotive sector.

“The designer could target innovatively cars that could withstand the undulating plain in Nigeria’s road.Even designing of Agricultural equipment vehicle to ensure our farmers are supported”

The director general while reacting to possible collaboration with expatriates in developing Nigeria’s automotive sector said,”Nigeria is part of the larger global community,and we would encourage friends of Nigeria around the world,who understands our challenge and are ready to work with us.

‎Speaking further,Aliyu states that the focus of is promoting local content and solutions through home grown efforts and innovation.

“We talk about local content and producing vehicles for Nigerians.We would also talk about the local content now being exported,to places around the world,adding further that they is possibility of made in Nigeria car in South Korea,or the United States,”

“We would also work together to upscale what our technical schools are currently doing. The engineering departments must come up with solutions that addresses the challenge that we face day to day”he added.

‎He also stated further that the council will work with

Key stakeholders in the automotive sector to drive the implementation of the National Automotive Policy.

“We have a number of component manufacturers in Nnewi that are producing parts using Nigeria’s local content .We would work closer with them and give them all the supports. We would also work with all the ‎and the focus while shooting further is to increase local content in our production”he added.

HARRISON EDEH, ABUJA

