NAF Commissions State -of-the-Art Tailoring Workshop In Kaduna

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

As part of efforts to meet its personnel’s uniform requirement, the Nigerian Air Force Investment Limited (NAFIL), Thursday, commissioned a well-equipped tailoring workshop worth Forty Million Naira at the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) base, Kaduna.

Performing the commissioning ceremony, the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, said the tailoring workshop which is equipped with 86 unit of state-of-the-art tailoring machines is capable of producing military and paramilitary uniforms for the country at lower rate thereby addressing issues of foreign exchange.

He said the tailoring workshop will offer NAF and the federal government the opportunity to celebrate one of such achievements aimed at self-sufficiency in virtually all that it will need.

The air chief, expressed optimism that the establishment of the tailoring workshop will, no doubt, go a long way to ensure ample and timely provision of uniforms to NAF personnel at relatively cheaper rates. adding that it would also provide an avenue for the hands-on training of airmen of the tailoring specialty, which the service would ordinarily have sought elsewhere at substantial cost.

He said, “it is a common knowledge that our nation is currently experiencing economic challenges. It therefore behooves on all of us to key into the federal government’s policy of prudent management of resources and self-reliance by coming up with ideas that would ease the burden on our limited finances and foreign exchange.

