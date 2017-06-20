NAFDAC Donates Chairs To NYSC in Anambra State

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Agency (NAFDAC),have donated 100 plastic chairs to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Anambra State. The Chairs were handed over by Mrs Yetunde Oni, to the beneficiary in Akwa said the gesture was part of efforts to ameliorate the plight of corps members in the zone and …

The post NAFDAC Donates Chairs To NYSC in Anambra State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

