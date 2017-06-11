NAFDAC reopens offices in liberated Borno LGAs

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has reopened its offices in 11 local government areas liberated from Boko Haram insurgents in Borno. Nasiru Mato, the State Coordinator of the agency, announced the reopening of the offices on Sunday in Maiduguri, when he visited the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn-Garbai. Mato said NAFDAC reopened the offices to continue its fight against fake and substandard products.

