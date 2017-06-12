NAFDAC sets to end production of substandard package water

The National Agency of Food, Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC), says it is intensifying efforts to end production of substandard packaged water flooding markets.

Mr Natim Mullah-Dadi, the Kaduna State Coordinator of NAFDAC, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Kaduna.

He said that the agency would not allow some unscrupulous elements toy with the health of Nigerians under whatever pretext.

“We have observed how package water has flooded the markets with many disregarding basic good manufacturing practices required to guarantee the quality of their products.

“Those who decide to breach standard would not be allowed to toy with the health of the consumers simply because they can fill water into a sachet, package and sell.

“We have observed a number of violations in the production of package water, especially in recent times.

“It ranged from production in unhygienic conditions, poor building plans, non-use of qualified personnel and submission of doctored and fake documents.

“Also, the use of substandard equipment, lack of equipment maintenance, inappropriate labeling of products, sourcing raw water from shallow wells were identified as part of the problem.”

The NAFDAC coordinator said the agency was collaborating with the Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria in the state to fish out illegal and unlicensed water producers.

Mullah-Dadi assured that the partnership would be sustained for the greater good of water consumers in the state

He however urged residents not to patronise packaged water without NAFDAC number and date.

The coordinator also said all packaged water remain only fit for consumption within two months of production.

