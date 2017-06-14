Pages Navigation Menu

Naira appreciates by N2 in the parallel exchange market

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

In response to increased dollar supply, the Naira has appreciated from N366 to N364 per dollar in the parallel exchange market. The Naira which had risen by N3 on Monday to exchange at N366 per dollar in the parallel market dropped to N364 per dollar at the close of business on Tuesday. Market operators attributed […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

