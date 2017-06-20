Naira firms as CBN injects $195m into forex market

The local currency on Monday strengthened against the other foreign currency after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) injected a total sum of $195 million into the inter-bank forex market on same day to meet the requests of customers in the various segments of the market. This follows the CBN’s intervention in the inter-bank foreign…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Naira firms as CBN injects $195m into forex market appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

