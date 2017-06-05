Naira firms as NSE gains N417bn in six hours — crosses N11trn – TheCable
Naira firms as NSE gains N417bn in six hours — crosses N11trn
TheCable
The Nigerian naira appreciated against the dollar on Monday as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) maintained a bullish run — which has been on for nearly a month. NSE gained 417 billion on Monday as the market capitalisation crossed the N11 trillion …
NSE index adds 3.85% as market cap crosses N11 trillion
