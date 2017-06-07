Pages Navigation Menu

Naira gains seven points against Dollar after CBN intervention

Posted on Jun 7, 2017

The Naira on Tuesday appreciated to N363 per dollar in the parallel market. Naira dropped to N363 per dollar from N370 per dollar on Monday in an impressive 7-point gain. Analysts attribute the development to a combination of weak demand and increased dollar supply. Another factor was Monday’s injection of another $190 million into the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

