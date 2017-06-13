Naira lifted Again As CBN Injects $418m; Investors and Exports Segment Hits $2.2BN – Proshare Nigeria Limited (press release) (registration)
Naira lifted Again As CBN Injects $418m; Investors and Exports Segment Hits $2.2BN
The Naira is set to be given further lift in the forex market with CBN's injection of another $418 million into various segments of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange market on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. This is coming on the heels of a cumulative $2.2bn …
