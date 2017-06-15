Naira maintains grip, closes at 364 per dollar

The naira closed flat at 364 per United States dollar on Wednesday, the same rate it closed on Monday and Tuesday. This is despite a $414m injection into the foreign exchange market by the Central Bank of Nigeria on Monday. The naira had posted a marginal gain against the United States dollar at the parallel […]

Naira maintains grip, closes at 364 per dollar

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

